IMD orange alert as Kolkata gets heavy rain, thunderstorms

Strong winds topple trees in Kolkata

Strong winds (up to 60km/h) knocked down trees and damaged sheds across the city. Roads were blocked by uprooted trees, and flying tarps added to the mess.

Some metro stations suffered damage, and windows at South City Mall reportedly shattered.

According to the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, this wild weather is thanks to moisture coming in from the Bay of Bengal, and similar storms are expected over the next two days.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid sheltering under trees or electric poles during thunderstorms.