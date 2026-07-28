IMD orange alert: Delhi and Gurugram hit by serious downpour
India
Delhi and Gurugram woke up to a serious downpour on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after the IMD issued an orange alert.
The rains cooled things off after days of sticky weather but also brought waterlogged roads and traffic jams.
Despite all the chaos outside, Delhi Airport said flights were running as usual by midday.
Rain totals vary, Gurugram 100mm risk
Rain totals varied a lot: Safdarjung got 32.4mm while Palam barely saw any with just 0.8mm.
In Gurugram, weatherman Navdeep Dahiya joked residents should "keep your boats ready" as some areas expected over 100mm in just three hours.
Social media was full of rain observations.