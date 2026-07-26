IMD orange alert for heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh
India
Heads up if you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh: the IMD just issued an orange alert for heavy rain from July 28-30.
Some areas could see over 12cm of rainfall, which means flash floods, waterlogged streets, and rising river levels are all possible.
It's a good time to keep an eye on updates and plan ahead.
IMD issues safety advice for storms
The IMD is warning about slippery roads, traffic jams, and possible power cuts. Try to avoid waterlogged spots and stay indoors during storms.
Farmers are being told to clear out any standing water in their fields and not leave crops out in the open.
Also, unplug electronics if there's thunder (better safe than sorry)!