IMD places 7 states under orange alert for Sunday rains

It's all thanks to a well-marked low-pressure area over southeastern Rajasthan (don't worry, it should weaken soon).

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50km/h are likely in coastal areas of Karnataka and Kerala.

Everyone in the affected regions should be careful, especially near the coasts where winds could reach 60km/h.

Squally winds are likely to prevail, so best stay safe if you're heading out!