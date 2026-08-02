IMD places 7 states under orange alert for Sunday rains
India
Heads up, IMD has put out an orange alert for Sunday in Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim. These places can expect very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.
Several other states, including Delhi and parts of northern India, are also on yellow alert for less intense but still tricky weather.
Coastal Karnataka Kerala gusts 40-50km/h
It's all thanks to a well-marked low-pressure area over southeastern Rajasthan (don't worry, it should weaken soon).
Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50km/h are likely in coastal areas of Karnataka and Kerala.
Everyone in the affected regions should be careful, especially near the coasts where winds could reach 60km/h.
Squally winds are likely to prevail, so best stay safe if you're heading out!