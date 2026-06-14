IMD predicts 4 to 8°C rise in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal June 15-20 yellow thunderstorm alerts

While some areas will see light to moderate rain between June 15 and 20, yellow alerts for thunderstorms and gusty winds have been issued for districts like Kangra, Chamba, and Shimla.

Rainfall this month has been just above average overall, though Kinnaur got a huge surplus, and Mandi faced a big deficit.

Una was the hottest spot on June 14 at 37 degrees Celsius.