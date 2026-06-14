IMD predicts 4 to 8°C rise in Himachal Pradesh
India
Himachal Pradesh is about to get a lot hotter, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting maximum temperatures could jump by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius on June 15.
Over the next few days, both daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to keep rising in many parts of the state.
Himachal June 15-20 yellow thunderstorm alerts
While some areas will see light to moderate rain between June 15 and 20, yellow alerts for thunderstorms and gusty winds have been issued for districts like Kangra, Chamba, and Shimla.
Rainfall this month has been just above average overall, though Kinnaur got a huge surplus, and Mandi faced a big deficit.
Una was the hottest spot on June 14 at 37 degrees Celsius.