IMD predicts cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR Thursday
India
Heads up, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad: IMD says you can expect cloudy skies, rain (from light drizzles to moderate showers), thunderstorms, and some gusty winds on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
If you've got plans outdoors, it's a good idea to check the weather updates so you don't get caught off guard.
Cyclone Arnab soaks coastal Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Arnab is still bringing rain to coastal Andhra Pradesh: Some spots could see heavy showers.
Bihar is also in for rain and thunderstorms thanks to a Bay of Bengal system.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh will likely get widespread rain too, while Tamil Nadu gets a break with warm and partly cloudy skies on Thursday.