IMD predicts cooler-than-usual March, following warm and dry February
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects daytime temperatures in March to be normal or even a bit cooler than usual across much of the country—welcome news after an unusually dry and warm February.
IMD Director-General M Mohapatra shared that, while most areas will feel this cool-down, places like northeast India and some central and southern regions might not see much change.
States to watch out for
After February's rainfall—the driest since 2001—many were bracing for more heat.
But with the possibility of normal to above-normal rainfall in March, there's hope it could help keep temps in check.
Still, the IMD warns that some states (think Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and more) could see extra heatwave days between March and May.
So, while things may cool off for now, it's smart to stay weather-aware as summer ramps up.