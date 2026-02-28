IMD predicts cooler-than-usual March, following warm and dry February

States to watch out for

After February's rainfall—the driest since 2001—many were bracing for more heat.

But with the possibility of normal to above-normal rainfall in March, there's hope it could help keep temps in check.

Still, the IMD warns that some states (think Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and more) could see extra heatwave days between March and May.

So, while things may cool off for now, it's smart to stay weather-aware as summer ramps up.