IMD predicts hotter-than-usual summer, shares tips to beat the heat
India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says we're in for a hotter-than-usual summer from March to May 2026 and has shared some tips to help everyone beat the heat.
Their main advice: keep cool, stay hydrated, and avoid heavy activity during the hottest parts of the day.
Tips to stay cool and safe
IMD suggests drinking plenty of water—even if you're not thirsty—and swapping out soda or coffee for homemade drinks like lemon water or buttermilk.
Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes, grab sunglasses or a hat if you're heading out, and avoid strenuous activities or working outside between noon and 3pm
Don't leave kids or pets in parked cars, and if you start feeling sick from the heat, get medical help right away.