IMD predicts hotter-than-usual summer, shares tips to beat the heat

Tips to stay cool and safe

IMD suggests drinking plenty of water—even if you're not thirsty—and swapping out soda or coffee for homemade drinks like lemon water or buttermilk.

Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes, grab sunglasses or a hat if you're heading out, and avoid strenuous activities or working outside between noon and 3pm

Don't leave kids or pets in parked cars, and if you start feeling sick from the heat, get medical help right away.