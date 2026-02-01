IMD predicts rain in Chennai for next few days
India
Chennai is set for light to moderate rain from February 1, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for nearby districts like Thiruvallur, Ranipet, and Vellore until February 5.
Expect daytime temperatures around 30°C and that classic humid Chennai vibe.
Cloudy skies and on-and-off rain are likely through February 5, with highs hovering near 31°C.
Things should clear up a bit by February 6, but overall rainfall will be close to the usual February average of about 12-15mm.
Rain could lead to traffic congestion
With heavier rain in neighboring areas, there could be traffic congestion.
If you're heading out, consider public transport and check weather updates so you don't get caught in a downpour at the worst time.