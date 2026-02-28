IMD predicts rain in parts of Northeast, Kerala next week India Feb 28, 2026

Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe are forecast to have light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on February 28.

Places like sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will see some wet weather too, while Jammu and Kashmir might get a bit of rain or even snow on March 3 and 4.