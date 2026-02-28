IMD predicts rain in parts of Northeast, Kerala next week
India
Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe are forecast to have light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on February 28.
Places like sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will see some wet weather too, while Jammu and Kashmir might get a bit of rain or even snow on March 3 and 4.
Temperature rise expected in northwest, central India
If you're in northwest or central India, get ready for warmer days—a steady temperature rise of 2°C-5°C is expected in northwest India this week, and 2°C-4°C in central India.
Gujarat could feel extra hot and humid around March 4-5.
Meanwhile, Delhi's forecast is mostly clear skies with cool mornings, but even there the heat will slowly creep up.