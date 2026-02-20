IMD predicts rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala due to low-pressure
A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is gaining strength and might become a deep depression soon, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
This could mean light to moderate rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on February 20.
South Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe are in for heavier showers on February 21-22.
What else to expect?
If you're in these areas, expect possible downpours and be careful near the coast—IMD warns of rough seas with gusty winds (30-40km/h). Fisherfolk have been told to stay ashore for safety.
Plus, early morning mist could make driving tricky in north Tamil Nadu and Chennai on February 19-20.
Snowfall warning in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand might see some snowfall around February 18-19 thanks to a western disturbance.
So if you're traveling or planning outdoor activities there, keep an eye on local updates!