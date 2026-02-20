IMD predicts rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala due to low-pressure India Feb 20, 2026

A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is gaining strength and might become a deep depression soon, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This could mean light to moderate rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on February 20.

South Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe are in for heavier showers on February 21-22.