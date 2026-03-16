IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh from March 19
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says you can expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across the state from March 19 to 21.
After a couple of dry days, this change will also bring cooler weather: temperatures are set to dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius starting March 18.
Rain brings relief, but also risks
This rain is a welcome break from the recent heatwave, with some areas hitting nearly 39 degrees Celsius earlier this month.
But while the showers offer relief, they also come with risks like lightning strikes and gusty winds that could cause power outages or minor damage.
If you're a farmer or have outdoor plans, it's smart to take precautions before the storms roll in.