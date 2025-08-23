Next Article
IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Bengaluru next week
Bengaluru is in for a stretch of cloudy weather with bursts of rain and thunderstorms through next week.
The IMD says temperatures will stay between 20°C and 29°C—so no big chills or heatwaves, and there aren't any severe weather alerts right now.
Traffic might slow down on wet roads
Expect classic late-August vibes: occasional downpours, muggy evenings (humidity could hit 90%), and cooler nights around 20°C.
Good news—this should bring relief from the recent heat.
Just a heads-up: wet roads might slow down traffic, so carrying an umbrella isn't a bad idea if you're heading out.