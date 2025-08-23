SC stays arrest of The Wire journalists in sedition case

Case raises questions on press freedom, national security balance

The complaint says The Wire's content assigned blame to the Indian State for acts of terrorism perpetrated by cross-border elements and stirred public disorder, especially pointing to Thapar's interviews as fueling false narratives.

Editor Ashutosh Bhardwaj was also named for articles questioning India's actions in Kashmir.

With national security laws invoked and even international voices involved, this case highlights ongoing debates about where press freedom ends and national security begins.