IMD predicts thunderstorms, rain in Delhi NCR till July 1

IMD warns Delhi NCR travel disruptions

Thunderstorms are likely on June 25, 29, and 30, with June 25 seeing them during the day.

June 28 could be extra sweaty with temperatures climbing to nearly 40 degrees Celsius, and strong winds are also expected.

IMD warns people to remain cautious, as brief disruptions might affect travel, so plan ahead if you're heading out.

July 1 looks set to be the coolest day of this stretch for Delhi, with more storms and a welcome drop in temperature.