IMD predicts thunderstorms, rain in Delhi NCR till July 1
Heads up, NCR! The India Meteorological Department says you can expect thunderstorms and on-and-off rain until July 1 across Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
Even though June has been pretty hot (around 39 degrees Celsius), the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to drop to 36 degrees Celsius by July 1, but with humidity possibly hitting 70%, it'll still feel pretty sticky.
IMD warns Delhi NCR travel disruptions
Thunderstorms are likely on June 25, 29, and 30, with June 25 seeing them during the day.
June 28 could be extra sweaty with temperatures climbing to nearly 40 degrees Celsius, and strong winds are also expected.
IMD warns people to remain cautious, as brief disruptions might affect travel, so plan ahead if you're heading out.
July 1 looks set to be the coolest day of this stretch for Delhi, with more storms and a welcome drop in temperature.