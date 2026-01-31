IMD predicts warmer, drier February for India
The IMD says February 2026 will be warmer and drier than usual, with rainfall expected at just 81% of normal across India—and even lower in the northwest.
Minimum temperatures are set to be higher in most places, so don't expect much chill next month.
Rabi crops at risk
Less rain and warmer nights could spell trouble for rabi crops like wheat and barley, especially in northwest and central India.
The IMD warns these conditions might make crops mature too fast, hurting yields.
Plus, January already saw a big rainfall deficit—so farmers may have a tougher season ahead.
Climate change's impact on weather
The Western Himalayas are seeing unusually dry winters lately, which the IMD links to climate change.
La Nina is still around for now but might shift soon—so weather patterns could keep changing.