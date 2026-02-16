IMD predicts warmest day of February today
India
Delhi is heading for an unusually warm February day, with the IMD expecting highs of 27-29°C—well above what's normal for this month.
Nights are staying mild too, with lows around 11-13°C.
Unseasonal warmth, early summer vibes
If you've noticed it's feeling more like late March than February, you're not wrong—Delhi has clocked above-normal temps almost every day this month, even hitting 28.6°C recently.
Some light drizzle and thunderstorms might cool things down briefly midweek, but the warmth is set to bounce back fast.
Northwest India could even see 30°C soon—a clear sign that summer vibes are arriving early this year.