IMD predicts warmest day of February today

Unseasonal warmth, early summer vibes

If you've noticed it's feeling more like late March than February, you're not wrong—Delhi has clocked above-normal temps almost every day this month, even hitting 28.6°C recently.

Some light drizzle and thunderstorms might cool things down briefly midweek, but the warmth is set to bounce back fast.

Northwest India could even see 30°C soon—a clear sign that summer vibes are arriving early this year.