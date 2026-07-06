IMD puts Mumbai on red alert as Maharashtra drenched

Police rescue tourists at Tandulwadi Fort

Floodwaters have entered homes and made roads risky or impassable in several areas.

Police rescued six tourists stuck on Tandulwadi Fort after slippery trails left them stranded.

In Mumbai and Thane, waterlogged streets have slowed traffic to a crawl and fallen trees are blocking roads.

Pune is also dealing with flooded neighborhoods as authorities work around the clock to clear things up, but with more rain expected, it is still a tough situation for locals.