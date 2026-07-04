IMD puts South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur on red alert

Orange alert in Kolkata-Howrah-Jhargram-Paschim-Medinipur

Kolkata, Howrah, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur are on orange alert with forecasts of heavy downpours and winds up to 60 kph.

The government's got disaster teams on standby, control rooms running 24/7, and extra gear ready in case of waterlogging or fallen trees.

If you're in these areas, keep an umbrella handy, and maybe rethink those outdoor plans!