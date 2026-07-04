IMD puts South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur on red alert
India
Heads up, Bengal: IMD just put out a red alert for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur as a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is bringing some serious rain this weekend.
Expect things to get even wetter on Sunday, especially in Purulia and Bankura.
Orange alert in Kolkata-Howrah-Jhargram-Paschim-Medinipur
Kolkata, Howrah, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur are on orange alert with forecasts of heavy downpours and winds up to 60 kph.
The government's got disaster teams on standby, control rooms running 24/7, and extra gear ready in case of waterlogging or fallen trees.
If you're in these areas, keep an umbrella handy, and maybe rethink those outdoor plans!