IMD raises Delhi alert to red after 80km/h winds

Light rain in Delhi, highs 38-40°C

Rainfall was pretty light: Palam got the most at just 1.3mm this morning.

More showers and storms are expected soon in spots like Rajeev Chowk and Lodi Road.

Even with the rain, it's still going to be hot: temps could hit 38 to 40 degrees Celsius today and climb to 42 to 44 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Air quality might get a short break if showers stick around, but overall it'll stay warm and humid across Delhi-NCR.