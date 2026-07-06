IMD red alert for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai, Pune
India
Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and nearby areas are on red alert as the IMD warns of extremely heavy rain.
The downpour has already led to school holidays in Pune and caused landslides and waterlogging that disrupted traffic on key highways between Mumbai and Pune.
Lonavala 670mm, Mahabaleshwar 513mm
Lonavala got a massive 670mm of rain in just 24 hours, more than Jaipur usually gets in a whole year.
Mahabaleshwar saw its second-highest daily rainfall since 2014, with 513mm.
The IMD says heavy rain will stick around over Konkan, Central Maharashtra, and Eastern Gujarat until at least Tuesday night.