IMD red alert for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai, Pune

Lonavala 670mm, Mahabaleshwar 513mm

Lonavala got a massive 670mm of rain in just 24 hours, more than Jaipur usually gets in a whole year.

Mahabaleshwar saw its second-highest daily rainfall since 2014, with 513mm.

The IMD says heavy rain will stick around over Konkan, Central Maharashtra, and Eastern Gujarat until at least Tuesday night.