IMD reports Bengaluru up to 2.6°C hotter, surrounding districts dry

Raichur 43.3°C, Kalaburagi 41.7°C in Karnataka

If you think it's hot in the city, check this out: Kalaburagi hit 41.7 degrees Celsius (the highest per IMD), but Raichur took it even further with a scorching 43.3 degrees Celsius as per state data.

Other districts like Bagalkote, Ballari, and Yadgir also crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark, so it's not just you feeling the heatwave!