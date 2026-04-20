IMD reports Bengaluru up to 2.6°C hotter, surrounding districts dry
India
Karnataka is facing some serious heat right now: Bengaluru just clocked in at up to 2.6 degrees Celsius hotter than usual, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
While there were hopes for rain in parts of southern Karnataka, Bengaluru and surrounding districts stayed largely dry, making things extra uncomfortable for everyone trying to get through their day.
Raichur 43.3°C, Kalaburagi 41.7°C in Karnataka
If you think it's hot in the city, check this out: Kalaburagi hit 41.7 degrees Celsius (the highest per IMD), but Raichur took it even further with a scorching 43.3 degrees Celsius as per state data.
Other districts like Bagalkote, Ballari, and Yadgir also crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark, so it's not just you feeling the heatwave!