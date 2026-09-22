IMD says Bay of Bengal system to hit Visakhapatnam-Gopalpur coast
India
Heads up if you're in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh: IMD says a weather system over the Bay of Bengal is about to get stronger and hit the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 and the early hours of September 24.
Expect heavy rain and strong winds as it moves through.
Odisha closes schools, Chilika ferries paused
Odisha isn't taking chances: schools in five districts have been closed, and ferry rides on Chilika Lake are paused for now.
IMD has put out red alerts for southern Odisha, while Andhra Pradesh is prepping for gusts up to 75km per hour.
The system might not become a full cyclone, but local authorities are staying cautious just in case.