IMD says Chandigarh monsoon delayed until early or mid July India Jun 22, 2026

Chandigarh's monsoon is running late this year. Usually it hits by June 26, but now the IMD says we might have to wait until early or mid-July.

The holdup is thanks to little low-pressure activity in the Bay of Bengal and El Nino messing with trade winds, so rain lovers will need a bit more patience.