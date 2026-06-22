IMD says Chandigarh monsoon delayed until early or mid July
India
Chandigarh's monsoon is running late this year. Usually it hits by June 26, but now the IMD says we might have to wait until early or mid-July.
The holdup is thanks to little low-pressure activity in the Bay of Bengal and El Nino messing with trade winds, so rain lovers will need a bit more patience.
Chandigarh monthly rainfall 61.7% below normal
So far, Chandigarh has only seen 35mm of rain this month: that's about 61.7% below normal.
The city's been hot and humid too, with temperatures peaking at nearly 40 Celsius on June 21.
With a fading western disturbance, expect clearer skies soon and daytime temperatures hovering between 36 and 38 Celsius for now.