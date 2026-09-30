IMD says cyclonic system will bring rain to southern India
The southwest monsoon is finally moving out, but it's not leaving quietly: expect a burst of rain across southern India this week.
The IMD says a cyclonic system near Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar will bring showers and thunderstorms, especially to Kerala and Mahe, which could see nearly a week of rainfall starting October 1.
Tamil Nadu to face gusty storms
Coastal Karnataka is set for isolated to scattered rain on October 5 and 6, with South Interior Karnataka getting its share on October 4 and 5.
Scattered showers are likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Tamil Nadu too.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from September 30 for three days.
No new major weather systems are brewing: just a wet sendoff as we shift toward the northeast monsoon later this month.