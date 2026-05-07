IMD says Delhi saw 33.6°C maximum and 23.8°C minimum Thursday
India
Delhi got a break from the heat on Thursday as the maximum temperature dipped to 33.6 degrees Celsius, almost two degrees Celsius lower than yesterday and well below the usual for May.
Nights were a tad warmer, with minimum temperatures rising to 23.8 degrees Celsius, though still slightly below normal, according to the IMD.
Delhi forecast 35-37°C and moderate AQI
Don't get too comfy, IMD says daytime highs will climb back up to 35 to 37 degrees Celsius by Saturday, with nights staying mild at 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.
On the bright side, air quality stayed "moderate" (AQI at 125), and experts expect it to hold steady for the next few days.