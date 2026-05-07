IMD says Delhi saw 33.6°C maximum and 23.8°C minimum Thursday India May 07, 2026

Delhi got a break from the heat on Thursday as the maximum temperature dipped to 33.6 degrees Celsius, almost two degrees Celsius lower than yesterday and well below the usual for May.

Nights were a tad warmer, with minimum temperatures rising to 23.8 degrees Celsius, though still slightly below normal, according to the IMD.