IMD says heavy downpours in northeast and scattered storms elsewhere
Heads up, IMD says Monday's weather is going to be pretty dramatic across India.
Expect heavy downpours in the Northeast, especially Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also in for a soggy day.
Over in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up too.
Kerala and coastal Karnataka widespread rain
If you're down south (think Kerala or Coastal Karnataka), keep that umbrella handy—widespread rain is on the way.
Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and interior Karnataka might see isolated thunderstorms as well.
Delhi folks can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon or evening storms and temperatures around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Vidarbha and Marathwada are still stuck with heatwave conditions.
Rajasthan could see some wild thunder squalls with winds up to 80km per hour, so stay safe out there!