IMD says heavy downpours in northeast and scattered storms elsewhere

Kerala and coastal Karnataka widespread rain

If you're down south (think Kerala or Coastal Karnataka), keep that umbrella handy—widespread rain is on the way.

Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and interior Karnataka might see isolated thunderstorms as well.

Delhi folks can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon or evening storms and temperatures around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha and Marathwada are still stuck with heatwave conditions.

Rajasthan could see some wild thunder squalls with winds up to 80km per hour, so stay safe out there!