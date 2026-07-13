IMD says heavy rain expected in Bihar West Bengal northeast
India
Heads up if you're in Bihar, West Bengal, or the Northeast, India Meteorological Department says to expect some serious rain this week.
Meghalaya got drenched on July 12, with Mawkyrwat clocking over 21cm in a single day.
Bansgaon (east Uttar Pradesh), Siwan (Bihar), and Pundibari (West Bengal) also saw heavy downpours.
Assam Meghalaya flash flood warnings
Flash flood warnings are out for Assam and Meghalaya until midday July 13, especially near the hills.
Landslides could hit hilly spots in the region, while plains might see waterlogging and strong winds.
Farmers are being urged to drain excess water from fields to protect crops like rice, maize, and jute.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh should also brace for more isolated heavy showers over the next few days.