IMD says heavy rain expected in Bihar West Bengal northeast

Assam Meghalaya flash flood warnings

Flash flood warnings are out for Assam and Meghalaya until midday July 13, especially near the hills.

Landslides could hit hilly spots in the region, while plains might see waterlogging and strong winds.

Farmers are being urged to drain excess water from fields to protect crops like rice, maize, and jute.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh should also brace for more isolated heavy showers over the next few days.