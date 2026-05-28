IMD says India's southwest monsoon picking up after earlier disruptions
India
After a bit of a delay, India's southwest monsoon is picking up pace.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says the rains have now reached parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea, so things are looking up after earlier disruptions.
IMD forecasts Delhi arrival June 25-30
Thanks to favorable weather conditions, the monsoon should keep advancing over the next few days.
IMD predicts it will arrive in northern regions like Delhi between June 25-30, which lines up with usual patterns.
Until then, Delhi can expect some pre-monsoon thunderstorms and light showers, a welcome break from the heatwave.