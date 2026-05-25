IMD says Kerala monsoon expected between May 28 June 3
India
The southwest monsoon is running a bit late this year: Kerala can now expect its arrival between May 28 and June 3, instead of the earlier May 26 date, says the India Meteorological Department, or IMD.
Meanwhile, the state is on "yellow alert" with heavy rain likely until May 28.
IMD says national rainfall unaffected
Even though Kerala's getting a delayed start, IMD assures it won't mess with how much rain the country gets overall.
The monsoon kicked off on May 16 in the Nicobar Islands and has already reached parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
More updates on this season's rainfall are expected later in May.