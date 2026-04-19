IMD says Mumbai will get 1st pre-monsoon showers starting Tuesday
India
Good news for everyone melting in Mumbai's heat, IMD says the city will finally get its first pre-monsoon showers starting Tuesday.
After days of sticky weather and temperatures hitting 34 degrees Celsius, some light rain should bring much-needed relief.
IMD issues Raigad Ratnagiri yellow alert
IMD has put Raigad and Ratnagiri on yellow alert, warning of light to moderate rain with possible thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Thane might see some showers from Tuesday too, while Mumbai could get more rain by Wednesday as weather patterns shift across the region.
India monsoon forecast at 92% normal
While these early rains are a breather for Mumbai, IMD expects India's overall monsoon this year to be weaker than usual, just 92% of normal rainfall, which could impact farming and water supplies nationwide.