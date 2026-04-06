IMD says north India pre-monsoon showers caused by western disturbances
India
If you've been wondering about all the rain lately, here's the scoop: IMD says it's not an early monsoon, just pre-monsoon showers caused by back-to-back western disturbances (those weather systems coming in from beyond Afghanistan).
These have brought cooler temperatures and some pretty unusual weather to northern India, but the real monsoon isn't expected until June.
Rajasthan Punjab farmers face wheat losses
This surprise weather has been rough on farmers, especially in Rajasthan and Punjab, where wheat crops took a hit from rain and hail.
The Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa is calling it a natural disaster.
Meanwhile, IMD has put out orange alerts for Punjab and Haryana because more severe weather could be on the way.