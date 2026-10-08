IMD says rain likely Friday across much of India
Heads up: IMD is expecting a rainy Friday across much of India as the monsoon winds down.
north, south, and east India could see showers and thunderstorms, with Uttarakhand likely to get some heavy rain plus gusty winds.
If you're in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, or Punjab, keep an umbrella handy. Scattered showers are expected through October 14.
South east and northeast see rain
Down south, places like South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are in for heavy rain and storms on Friday. Kerala and Mahe might get especially drenched.
Over in the east, Bihar will see more rain through October 11, and Odisha will see more rain through October 14, along with northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
This soggy stretch is thanks to the lingering monsoon making its slow exit.