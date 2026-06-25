IMD says southwest monsoon advancing, heavy rain expected in India India Jun 25, 2026

The southwest monsoon is finally picking up speed, and the IMD says it will reach Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar within the next few days.

If you are on the west coast or in the northeast, get ready for some serious rain: expect heavy showers (7 to 20cm), with Assam and Meghalaya likely to see even more intense downpours on June 28.