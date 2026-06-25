IMD says southwest monsoon advancing, heavy rain expected in India
The southwest monsoon is finally picking up speed, and the IMD says it will reach Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar within the next few days.
If you are on the west coast or in the northeast, get ready for some serious rain: expect heavy showers (7 to 20cm), with Assam and Meghalaya likely to see even more intense downpours on June 28.
Coastal storms and rising farm costs
Coastal spots like Konkan and Goa have thunderstorms and lightning expected. Marathwada could see gusts up to 70 kph today.
Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are also set for heavy rain soon.
Meanwhile, because of El Nino slowing things down this year, farmers are facing higher irrigation costs and delayed planting.
Plus, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are still dealing with heat waves:
Sanjiv Kanwar, managing director of Yara South Asia, is advising farmers to switch to climate-smart practices to help protect their crops.