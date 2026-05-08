IMD says southwest monsoon expected in Kerala by June 1 India May 08, 2026

Good news: the India Meteorological Department says the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala right on schedule this year, likely by June 1.

Pre-monsoon thunderstorms are already picking up across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are about a fortnight away from expected onset, which is usually the first spot to get rain.