IMD says southwest monsoon expected in Kerala by June 1
Good news: the India Meteorological Department says the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala right on schedule this year, likely by June 1.
Pre-monsoon thunderstorms are already picking up across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are about a fortnight away from expected onset, which is usually the first spot to get rain.
Monsoon should ease northwest India heat
The monsoon's arrival should finally bring a break from the extreme heat and sudden storms in north-west and eastern India.
For now, these areas are stuck with a mix of extreme heat and sudden storms, a classic pre-monsoon combo.
Fun fact: Australia's wet season just wrapped up, helping push the global moisture belt toward South Asia. This shift is what fuels India's rainy months (May to September).