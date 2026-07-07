IMD says southwest monsoon to cover India in 2-3 days
Good news for everyone waiting on the rains: the southwest monsoon is set to sweep across all of India within the next two to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
It's already reached most western states and will soon hit Punjab and the remaining northern areas, arriving ahead of its usual July 15 deadline.
June rainfall almost 40% below average
This year's monsoon showed up late (three days behind schedule in Kerala and nearly two weeks late in Mumbai), which stalled its progress and led to one of the driest Junes since 1901 with almost 40% less rain than average.
Since monsoon rains supply about 70% of India's annual rainfall (and are key for crops like rice, cotton, corn, and soybeans), this delay has farmers worried.
The IMD also says July might see below-normal rainfall overall.