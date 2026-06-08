IMD says southwest monsoon will reach North Bengal within days
India
Big weather update! The IMD says the southwest monsoon is just a few days away from reaching North Bengal, think Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri.
Pre-monsoon showers have already kicked off, so the rainy season is definitely on its way.
Heavy rains expected across North Bengal
Heavy downpours are expected in North Bengal over the next two days, especially in Alipurduar (which got a whopping 133mm of rain recently), Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Darjeeling.
Meanwhile, South Bengal will see some light to moderate showers, but humidity is still sticking around.
Heavy rainfall is likely in five northern districts over the next two days, so keep an eye out for possible disruptions.