IMD says southwest monsoon will reach North Bengal within days

Heavy rains expected across North Bengal

Heavy downpours are expected in North Bengal over the next two days, especially in Alipurduar (which got a whopping 133mm of rain recently), Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, South Bengal will see some light to moderate showers, but humidity is still sticking around.

Heavy rainfall is likely in five northern districts over the next two days, so keep an eye out for possible disruptions.