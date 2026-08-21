IMD says stronger El Nino weakens India's monsoon late August
India
Heads up, India Meteorological Department (IMD) says India's monsoon is losing steam, with below-normal rainfall expected from August 20 to September 2 thanks to a stronger El Nino.
Recent heavy showers in East and North India are fading as the rain shifts south, so Kerala and Tamil Nadu can expect more wet days ahead.
Kerala Mahe Lakshadweep see steady rain
Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep are set for several days of steady rain starting Sunday.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could see isolated heavy showers early next week, while coastal Karnataka is looking at a five-day stretch of rainy weather.
Meanwhile, the western Himalayas will become a major rain zone from August 27.
Northeast states like Assam and eastern states like Odisha will keep getting on-and-off downpours too.