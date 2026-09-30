IMD says Wednesday split weather: rain in south and northeast

If you're in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal, or parts of Karnataka, get ready for isolated heavy showers and gusty winds, up to 50km/h in some places.

Northeast states like Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to see storms and rain as the monsoon slowly fades out.

Meanwhile, much of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and most of Uttar Pradesh, will have dry skies despite recent showers.