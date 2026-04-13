IMD set to reveal 2026 monsoon forecast affecting farmers, markets

Skymet forecasts India monsoon at 94%

Private weather forecaster Skymet expects a below normal monsoon this year (94% of average), blaming a stronger El Nino that could dry things up later in the season.

Southern states may get normal rain, while eastern and northeastern regions might see more than usual, but central and northwestern India could face drier days.

Monthly predictions hint at good rain in June but a steady dip by September, which could be tough for water-dependent sectors.

The IMD's official word should clear things up soon.