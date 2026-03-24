IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai , Thane, and Raigad on Tuesday. The alert warns of hot and humid conditions in isolated places, especially in suburban areas. The maximum temperature in Santacruz was recorded at 36.5°C, while Colaba recorded slightly lower temperatures at 34.9°C, according to the latest data from IMD.

Air quality Mumbai's air quality remains moderate Despite the rising temperatures, Mumbai's overall air quality remained moderate with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 96 on Tuesday. The data was provided by the Centre Pollution Control Board's Sameer App. However, some areas in the city recorded higher AQI levels than others. Bandra Kurla Complex had an AQI of 113 while Borivali East and Byculla recorded AQIs of 100 and 99, respectively.

Statewide heat Jalgaon, Sholapur hottest places in Maharashtra Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in temperatures, with several regions recording above-normal heat. Jalgaon and Sholapur were the hottest places in the state, both recording maximum temperatures of 37.6°C. Jeur followed closely at 37.5°C while Satara recorded a high of 37.2°C according to the Meteorological Department data.

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Coastal conditions Coastal areas experience moderate highs Coastal areas like Alibag and Ratnagiri experienced relatively moderate highs of 32.9°C and 33.7°C, respectively. Other major cities such as Nashik, Aurangabad, and Kolhapur recorded temperatures between 36-37°C, indicating widespread heat across interior Maharashtra. Harnai also stood out with a sharp departure from normal at an unusual warmth of 7.3°C above average, making it one of the hottest places in the region.

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