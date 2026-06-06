IMD: Southwest monsoon began June 4, reaches several states

IMD warns more downpours this week

Since June 5, heavy showers have hit Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Bihar, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thanks to a weather system near Kerala that is boosting monsoon winds.

The IMD warns that Kerala, Karnataka, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal should expect more downpours over the next five days.

Next up: more regions like Maharashtra and Telangana are set to get their share as the monsoon keeps moving northward this week.