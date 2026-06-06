IMD: Southwest monsoon began June 4, reaches several states
The southwest monsoon kicked off on June 4 and has already reached Goa, parts of Maharashtra's Konkan coast, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says the rains have also spread further into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Northeast India is still waiting for full coverage: it is running a bit late there.
IMD warns more downpours this week
Since June 5, heavy showers have hit Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Bihar, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thanks to a weather system near Kerala that is boosting monsoon winds.
The IMD warns that Kerala, Karnataka, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal should expect more downpours over the next five days.
Next up: more regions like Maharashtra and Telangana are set to get their share as the monsoon keeps moving northward this week.