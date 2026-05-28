IMD: Southwest monsoon delayed, was due in Kerala May 26

El Nino may reduce Indian rainfall

El Nino conditions may be contributing to less rainfall this season: bad news for farmers and anyone hoping for cooler weather.

Northeast India might get heavy showers in places like Assam and Meghalaya, while South Peninsular states (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala) can expect thunderstorms and bursts of heavy rain.

East India could see strong winds of up to 80km per hour in Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar, and up to 70km per hour in Odisha.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to have steady rain during this period.