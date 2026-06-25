IMD: Southwest monsoon likely 90% of normal amid El Nino
Heads up: IMD says this year's southwest monsoon will likely be below normal, with rainfall at just 90% of the usual average.
That's a big deal for farmers gearing up for kharif crops, since good rains are key for planting.
On top of that, weather experts are watching out for El Nino, a climate pattern that can heat up the Pacific Ocean and make South Asia even drier.
Meteorologists urge adjustments to planting plans
Monsoon rains drive most of India's agriculture and affect everything from food supply to inflation.
Even though some areas got lucky with early showers, meteorologists say it's not just about how much rain falls: it's where and when it lands.
With El Nino in the mix, farmers are being urged to stay alert, tweak their planting plans if needed, and make sure irrigation is ready.