IMD: Southwest monsoon reaches Andaman Sea about 5 days early

IMD: Rainfall may be 92% normal

While the monsoon usually reaches Kerala by June 1, IMD says an early start doesn't really change how fast it moves or how much rain we'll get overall.

Still, with more than 70% of India's yearly rainfall coming from these few months, it's a big deal for farmers and water supplies.

IMD said a low-pressure area was already present in the southwest Bay of Bengal and would intensify over the next 48 hours, but overall rainfall might be below average this year, around 92% of what's typical.