IMD: Southwest monsoon set to hit India's coasts soon
The southwest monsoon is almost here. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is set to hit parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea in the next couple of days.
If you are in Kerala, Mahe, or Lakshadweep, expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning from May 26-29.
Similar weather is coming for Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.
Karnataka and Northeast expect heavy storms
South Interior Karnataka could see thundersqualls with winds up to 70 kph from May 26-29, and North Interior Karnataka might get some hailstorms on May 27.
In Assam and Meghalaya, very heavy rain is expected on May 26-27 and will continue as heavy showers through May 31, including Arunachal Pradesh.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to get isolated heavy rainfall on May 26 as well as at the end of the month.
So yes, monsoon season is kicking off with a bang.