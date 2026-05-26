IMD: Southwest monsoon set to hit India's coasts soon

Karnataka and Northeast expect heavy storms

South Interior Karnataka could see thundersqualls with winds up to 70 kph from May 26-29, and North Interior Karnataka might get some hailstorms on May 27.

In Assam and Meghalaya, very heavy rain is expected on May 26-27 and will continue as heavy showers through May 31, including Arunachal Pradesh.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to get isolated heavy rainfall on May 26 as well as at the end of the month.

So yes, monsoon season is kicking off with a bang.