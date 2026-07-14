IMD: Telangana a rain shadow, neighbors see heavy rain
Telangana is stuck in an unexpected dry spell this July, even as Maharashtra and Karnataka are seeing heavy rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Telangana has become like a rain shadow region under the southwest monsoon, so it's only seen 6-7cm of rain compared to 60-80cm in nearby states.
No Bay of Bengal systems
Meteorologists explain that no major weather systems have formed over the Bay of Bengal this season, leaving Telangana high and dry.
Daytime temperatures are soaring (around 38 degrees Celsius, which is about 6 degrees Celsius above normal) and humidity isn't helping.
IMD has forecast hot and humid weather in districts like Khammam and Nagarkurnool for July 15.
Plus, global forecasts hint that El Nino could shake up the rest of the monsoon, so things might stay unpredictable for a while.