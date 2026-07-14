IMD: Telangana a rain shadow, neighbors see heavy rain

Meteorologists explain that no major weather systems have formed over the Bay of Bengal this season, leaving Telangana high and dry.

Daytime temperatures are soaring (around 38 degrees Celsius, which is about 6 degrees Celsius above normal) and humidity isn't helping.

IMD has forecast hot and humid weather in districts like Khammam and Nagarkurnool for July 15.

Plus, global forecasts hint that El Nino could shake up the rest of the monsoon, so things might stay unpredictable for a while.