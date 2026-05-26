IMD: Unusually high night temperatures heighten India's heat exhaustion risk

Uttar Pradesh blackouts fuel protests

With everyone cranking up fans and air conditioners at night, electricity demand has shot up, but gas power generation has been reduced.

Uttar Pradesh has been hit hardest: almost all households there are facing blackouts that last up to eight hours.

In places like Banda, where nights stay around 35 degrees Celsius, people are gathering outside just to escape the sweltering indoor heat.

Frustration over outages has sparked protests across the state.