IMD: Unusually high night temperatures heighten India's heat exhaustion risk
India is dealing with a brutal heat wave right now, and it's not just daytime temperatures causing trouble.
The India Meteorological Department says nighttime temperatures are unusually high this year, making it tough for people to cool off or even get decent sleep.
For many without air conditioning or reliable water, the risk of heat exhaustion is becoming a real concern.
Uttar Pradesh blackouts fuel protests
With everyone cranking up fans and air conditioners at night, electricity demand has shot up, but gas power generation has been reduced.
Uttar Pradesh has been hit hardest: almost all households there are facing blackouts that last up to eight hours.
In places like Banda, where nights stay around 35 degrees Celsius, people are gathering outside just to escape the sweltering indoor heat.
Frustration over outages has sparked protests across the state.