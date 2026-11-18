Akvan has switched paths three times since November 16, so Tamil Nadu's chances of heavy rain have dropped.

Instead, expect only light showers in the Western Ghats districts till November 21, and moderate rainfall for parts of coastal Tamil Nadu on November 22.

The cyclone is still over the westcentral and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal and getting stronger, but heavy rainfall is likely over 14 delta and south Tamil Nadu districts on November 23.