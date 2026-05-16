IMD warns 2026 El Nino could shrink monsoon to 92%

North central deficit, south flood risk

Northern and western states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and even parts of central India such as Indore and Gwalior are likely to see much less rain in August and September, which could hit crops hard.

Meanwhile, southern coastal states like Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh might actually get too much rain, leading to possible flooding and waterlogging.

IMD puts the chance of low rainfall at 35%, way above the usual 16%.