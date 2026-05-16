IMD warns 2026 El Nino could shrink monsoon to 92%
Big weather alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says a super El Nino is set to shake up the 2026 monsoon.
Rainfall from June to September could drop to just 92% of the usual average, raising worries about droughts and tough times for farmers across several regions.
This super El Nino is already making waves globally and is being called one of the strongest in decades.
North central deficit, south flood risk
Northern and western states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and even parts of central India such as Indore and Gwalior are likely to see much less rain in August and September, which could hit crops hard.
Meanwhile, southern coastal states like Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh might actually get too much rain, leading to possible flooding and waterlogging.
IMD puts the chance of low rainfall at 35%, way above the usual 16%.